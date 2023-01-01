Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve po boy

SEA Crab House - Beaverton - Beaverton

4105 SW Orbit St. #110, Beaverton

S.E.A.'s PO'Boy$22.00
Battered codfish served on fresh baked french bread served with our Special sea sauce and topped cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and Kimchi Slaw
Murrayhill Taphouse

14550 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton

Shrimp Po Boy$19.80
Crispy shrimp with arugula slaw, cole slae, citrus aioli, sliced fresno chilis on a hoagie bread.
Shrimp Po Boy$18.00
Crispy shrimp with arugula slaw, cole slae, citrus aioli, sliced fresno chilis on a hoagie bread.
