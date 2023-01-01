Po boy in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve po boy
More about SEA Crab House - Beaverton - Beaverton
SEA Crab House - Beaverton - Beaverton
4105 SW Orbit St. #110, Beaverton
|S.E.A.'s PO'Boy
|$22.00
Battered codfish served on fresh baked french bread served with our Special sea sauce and topped cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and Kimchi Slaw
More about Murrayhill Taphouse
Murrayhill Taphouse
14550 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$19.80
Crispy shrimp with arugula slaw, cole slae, citrus aioli, sliced fresno chilis on a hoagie bread.
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$18.00
Crispy shrimp with arugula slaw, cole slae, citrus aioli, sliced fresno chilis on a hoagie bread.