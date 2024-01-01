Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants that serve rice bowls

Prime Tap House - West End District

3900 Southwest Orbit Street, STE 120, Beaverton

Crispy Tempura Chicken Rice Bowl$14.00
Tempura-battered boneless fried chicken pieces tossed in your choice of sauce served with rice and choice of side including broccoli, sesame cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers or fresh cucumbers.
Sauteed Beef Rice Bowl$16.00
Sauteed beef and broccoli, tossed in Spicy Lemongrass, K-Pop, or Yummy Yaki sauce with a side of steamed rice and topped with green onions.
Ate-Oh-Ate - Beaverton - 4570 SW Watson Ave

4570 SW Watson Ave, Beaverton

Fried Rice Bowl$12.95
Fried Rice with Onion, Carrots, Celery & Sesame Oil and Choice of Spam, Portuguese Sausage or Tofu.
Add Fried Egg or Kimchi For Extra Onolicious!
