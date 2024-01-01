Rice bowls in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Prime Tap House - West End District
Prime Tap House - West End District
3900 Southwest Orbit Street, STE 120, Beaverton
|Crispy Tempura Chicken Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Tempura-battered boneless fried chicken pieces tossed in your choice of sauce served with rice and choice of side including broccoli, sesame cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers or fresh cucumbers.
|Sauteed Beef Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Sauteed beef and broccoli, tossed in Spicy Lemongrass, K-Pop, or Yummy Yaki sauce with a side of steamed rice and topped with green onions.