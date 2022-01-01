Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve salmon

GVB | Beaverton image

 

GVB | Beaverton

1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled King Salmon$36.00
Fresh line-caught Oregon king salmon, horseradish cream, roasted tomatoes & shallot, beluga lentil ragout, sautéed greens, artichoke tartar sauce. (GF)
More about GVB | Beaverton
Item pic

 

La Provence

15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Hash$17.50
Wild Northwest smoked salmon and sautéed leeks, tossed with fresh-cut hash browns grilled golden brown. Topped with 2 eggs drizzled with fresh lemon-dill cream sauce.
Northwest Salmon Salade$17.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about La Provence

