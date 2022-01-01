Salmon in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve salmon
GVB | Beaverton
1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton
|Grilled King Salmon
|$36.00
Fresh line-caught Oregon king salmon, horseradish cream, roasted tomatoes & shallot, beluga lentil ragout, sautéed greens, artichoke tartar sauce. (GF)
La Provence
15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton
|Salmon Hash
|$17.50
Wild Northwest smoked salmon and sautéed leeks, tossed with fresh-cut hash browns grilled golden brown. Topped with 2 eggs drizzled with fresh lemon-dill cream sauce.
|Northwest Salmon Salade
|$17.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.