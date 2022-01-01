Salmon salad in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Cafe Murrayhill
Cafe Murrayhill
14500 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton
|Wild Salmon Spinach Salad
|$20.00
Grilled and sustainable Coho salmon on top of spinach salad mixed with grilled pears, candied hazelnuts, goat cheese, pickled red onions and tossed with warm Champagne bacon vinaigrette.
More about La Provence Progress Ridge.
La Provence Progress Ridge.
15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton
|Northwest Salmon Salade
|$17.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.