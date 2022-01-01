Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve salmon salad

Cafe Murrayhill

14500 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wild Salmon Spinach Salad$20.00
Grilled and sustainable Coho salmon on top of spinach salad mixed with grilled pears, candied hazelnuts, goat cheese, pickled red onions and tossed with warm Champagne bacon vinaigrette.
More about Cafe Murrayhill
Northwest Salmon Salade image

 

La Provence Progress Ridge.

15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Northwest Salmon Salade$17.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about La Provence Progress Ridge.

