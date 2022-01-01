Samosa in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve samosa
Bombay Pizza and Curry
16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton
|Two Piece Samosa
|$4.95
Two-Piece Samosa with Choice of dipping sauce.
The Sudra
4589 SW Watson AVE, Beaverton
|Potato Samosa (1)
|$4.00
|Tofu 'Paneer' Samosas (2)
|$10.00
OTA tofu 'paneer' samosas served with tomato chutney and coconut yogurt on the side
|Potato Samosas (2) Chaat
|$10.00
Served with Black Eyed Pea Korma, Coconut Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutneys