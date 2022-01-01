Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve samosa

Two Piece Samosa image

 

Bombay Pizza and Curry

16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Two Piece Samosa$4.95
Two-Piece Samosa with Choice of dipping sauce.
More about Bombay Pizza and Curry
Tofu 'Paneer' Samosas (2) image

 

The Sudra

4589 SW Watson AVE, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Potato Samosa (1)$4.00
Tofu 'Paneer' Samosas (2)$10.00
OTA tofu 'paneer' samosas served with tomato chutney and coconut yogurt on the side
Potato Samosas (2) Chaat$10.00
Served with Black Eyed Pea Korma, Coconut Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutneys
More about The Sudra

