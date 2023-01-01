Street tacos in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills
Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills
3260 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton
|Tacos Chilangos (4 Street Tacos)
|$9.99
Choice of Carne Asada, Adobada, Chicken, or Carnitas
More about Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton
Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton
8220 SW HALL Blvd, Beaverton
|3 Street St Tacos
|$18.95
3 Soft corn tortillas with choice of Carne asada Steak, Pork carnitas or Grilled Chicken. Served with onion , cilantro, fresh lime and hot salsa.
garnished with radish Jalapeño.