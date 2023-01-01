Street tacos in Beaverton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills

3260 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Chilangos (4 Street Tacos)$9.99
Choice of Carne Asada, Adobada, Chicken, or Carnitas
More about Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills
Item pic

 

Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton

8220 SW HALL Blvd, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Street St Tacos$18.95
3 Soft corn tortillas with choice of Carne asada Steak, Pork carnitas or Grilled Chicken. Served with onion , cilantro, fresh lime and hot salsa.
garnished with radish Jalapeño.
More about Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton

