Wontons in Beaverton

Thailander - 1275 NW 185th Ave
NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro
|Wonton and Egg Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Thai comfort food in a bowl! Shrimp stuffed wontons, egg noodle, vegetable in a clear broth soup. Topped with green onion and cilantro.
AFURI Ramen & Dumpling - Beaverton - 12555 SW 1st St,
12555 SW 1st St,, Beaverton
|steamed mushroom wonton
|$9.00
shiitake mushroom scallion, sesame, garlic chips, leeks, soy garlic ginger sauce
|spicy steamed ebi wonton
|$8.00
pork, shrimp, ginger, scallion, sesame, garlic chips, chili threads, spicy sauce