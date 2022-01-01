Go
Bebidas

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

2606 Edloe Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (704 reviews)

Popular Items

*Chorizo & Egg$3.50
flour tortilla, chorizo, egg, cheese
*Green Light$8.50
green apple, spinach, kale, lemon, jalapeno.
*Brown Rice Bowl$10.50
avocado, radish, marinated chickpeas, kale, hardboiled egg, pumpkin seeds, ginger miso.
add chicken breast or curried tofu $2.00
*The Dude$8.50
banana, cold brew, date, almond milk, almond butter, chocolate protein.
*La Playa$8.50
Pineapple, mango, coconut milk, date, lime, mint.
*Latte$4.25
*Kids Smoothie$5.00
*Kale Salad$10.00
shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette.
add chicken breast or curried tofu $2
*Bacon & Egg$3.50
flour tortilla, bacon, egg, cheese
*The Nino$8.50
blueberries, strawberries, banana, peanut butter, honey, flax seed, almond milk.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2606 Edloe Street

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
