BEBO’s Burgers

We are simply the place where you can find tasty juicy burgers and cool artisan frappes!

Popular Items

Old Fashioned$10.00
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a classic bun.
Free Birds$8.00
Turkey patty, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese. Served on a ciabatta bun.
Bebo on Court$13.00
Smoked maple bacon, bratwurst saugage, sunny side up egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, bacon aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
Secret Garden$10.00
Chick pea beans patty, tomato, onion, lettuce, caramelized peppers, sharp cheddar cheese. Served on an onion bun.
Latin Lover$13.00
Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, borracho sauce, beer battered sliced jalapenos, chipotle aioli.
Served on an onion bun and topped with chile toreado.
Under Tuscan Sun$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, pesto aioli, chopped lettuce, provolone mozzarella cheese, balsamic reduction.
Served on a Ciabatta bun, and topped with bruschetta
Drunken Master$12.00
Sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, pickle, bonfire aioli. Served on a brioche bun
Extra Side of Sauce$0.50
Truffle Parmesan Fries$5.00
Southern Comfort$10.00
Crispy fried chicken, tomato, pickle, lettuce, house special sauce, mayo. Served on a challah bun.
Location

29 E. Court St

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
