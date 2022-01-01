Becker restaurants you'll love

Go
Becker restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Becker

Becker's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Becker restaurants

Pizza Depot image

PIZZA

Pizza Depot

14281 Bank St, Becker

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16 Boneless Wings$13.99
Pictured: Glazed Boneless Zingy Razz wings
8 Wings$7.99
Pictured: Dry Rub Parmesan Garlic Wings
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.39
Try our locally baked new cheese bread! You can't go wrong with adding this to your order.
More about Pizza Depot
Cafe Pawz image

 

Cafe Pawz

13150 1st St, Becker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Choc Chunk Cookie$1.69
Pawz Panini$9.39
Pick Two$6.99
More about Cafe Pawz
Von's Cafe image

 

Von's Cafe

12172 Hancock St.,, Becker

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Von's Cafe
Map

More near Becker to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston