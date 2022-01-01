Go
Beckett's Restaurant

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

510 1ST ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Salad$9.50
Lettuce, marinated grilled chicken breast using Beckett's Signature Marinade, tomato, onion, and Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Marinated grilled chicken breast using Beckett's Signature Marinade topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Cheeseburger$9.25
1/2 pound Grilled Hamburger with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Garlic Chz Bites$6.95
Battered and deep fried cheese with garlic
Makayla Sandwich$8.95
Chicken Strip sandwich with Pepper Jack and American Cheese, Bacon, and Chipotle Mayo on Texas Toast.
Chicken Pita$9.95
Marinated grilled chicken breast cut in strips, lettuce, red onion, tomato and feta cheese served in a warm grilled pita. Paired with Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing
Kids Cheeseburger$5.25
Chicken Strip Dinner$9.95
Golden deep fried chicken strips served with BBQ Sauce, Ranch or Honey Mustard
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.75
1/2 lb. Hamburger topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Kids Chicken Strips$5.25
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

510 1ST ST

Glasgow MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
