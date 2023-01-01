Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Beckley

Go
Beckley restaurants
Toast

Beckley restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar

3611 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley

Avg 4.4 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reeses Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$6.00
Two moist layers of chocolate cake with crunchy peanut butter filling and covered in chocolate ganache and topped with real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Lemon Italian Cream Cake$6.00
Layers of yellow cake filled with Italian lemon cream, finished with vanilla cake crumb on side sides, lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.
More about Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar
Item pic

 

Boba Street Cafe - 32 By Pass Plaza Shpg Center

32 By Pass Plaza Shpg Center, Beckley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Cheesecake$5.50
Carrot cake cookie, cream cheese chips, chopped walnuts, cheesecake center
More about Boba Street Cafe - 32 By Pass Plaza Shpg Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Beckley

Cheesecake

Pies

Map

More near Beckley to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (666 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (803 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston