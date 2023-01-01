Cake in Beckley
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar
3611 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley
|Reeses Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$6.00
Two moist layers of chocolate cake with crunchy peanut butter filling and covered in chocolate ganache and topped with real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
|Lemon Italian Cream Cake
|$6.00
Layers of yellow cake filled with Italian lemon cream, finished with vanilla cake crumb on side sides, lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.