Greek salad in Beckley

Beckley restaurants
Beckley restaurants that serve greek salad

Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar

3611 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley

Avg 4.4 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
Crisp garden greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, Kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, red onions and pepperoncini peppers.
More about Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar
Banner pic

 

Tea Time - ~Today's Location ~ Myers Avenue

409 Myers Avenue, Beckley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$5.50
Lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini's & feta cheese. Served with Greek Dressing (or dressing of choice) & club crackers.
Greek Salad with Chicken$13.00
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini's & feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing (or dressing of choice) & club crackers.
More about Tea Time - ~Today's Location ~ Myers Avenue

