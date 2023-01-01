Greek salad in Beckley
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar
3611 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Crisp garden greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, Kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, red onions and pepperoncini peppers.
Tea Time - ~Today's Location ~ Myers Avenue
409 Myers Avenue, Beckley
|Greek Salad
|$5.50
Lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini's & feta cheese. Served with Greek Dressing (or dressing of choice) & club crackers.
|Greek Salad with Chicken
|$13.00
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini's & feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing (or dressing of choice) & club crackers.