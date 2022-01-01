Beckon
A multi-course tasting menu that changes with the seasons. Our wine and beverage programs intertwine the old and new for seductive pairings.
2843 Larimer Street • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2843 Larimer Street
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
