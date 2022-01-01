Becks
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
119 3rd Street NE
Staples, MN 56479
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
119 3rd Street NE, Staples MN 56479
Nearby restaurants
Spot Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
BRICKS Travel Center
Come in and enjoy!!
Little Round Still
Come in and enjoy!