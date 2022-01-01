Bedarra Bar
Come in and enjoy!
419 N. Grant Street
Location
419 N. Grant Street
Crown Point IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
One13North
Come in and enjoy!
Station 21 American Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Silver Bullet Bar
Everyone's Favorite Hole in the Wall! One of the Region's Best Little Dive Bars.
Square Roots
A rustic family friendly gastropub in Crown Point's historic downtown featuring scratch made food, craft beer and specialty cocktails.