Bedder Bedder & Moore
Local neighborhood deli serving hearty sandwiches, fresh salads and housemade soups.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3501 S. Tryon St • $
Location
3501 S. Tryon St
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
