Bedder Bedder & Moore

Local neighborhood deli serving hearty sandwiches, fresh salads and housemade soups.

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3501 S. Tryon St • $

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)

Popular Items

Coleslaw$1.99
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
87 Chx Greek Salad$10.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers, Feta and Cucumbers. Served with Pita Points and Greek Dressing.
86 Chx Salad Plate$10.99
Housemade Chicken Salad, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Bacon and Croutons.
82 Chef Salad$10.99
Green Salad Topped with Pinwheels of Turkey, Ham, Swiss & Cheddar, Chopped Egg, Tomato, Onion & Seasoned Croutons
(75)Southwest Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled Chicken or Sliced Sirloin, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Fire-Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa. Served with Lettuce/Tomato and Chipotle Ranch
21 All-American Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
1/2 lb Hand Pressed Angus Beef Patty, Applewood Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles. Served with Fries.
81 Chx Cobb Salad$10.99
Mixed Greens topped with Marinated Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber & Seasoned Croutons.
80 Chx Caesar Salad$10.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon and Parmesan over Caesar Tossed Romaine in a Baked Shell.
83 Chx Garden Salad$10.99
Giant Green Salad Topped with Marinated Chicken, Squash, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion and Seasoned Croutons.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3501 S. Tryon St

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

