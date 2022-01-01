Go
Toast

Bedford Food Hall

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI

172 Bedford Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Taro$5.75
King Salmon$3.50
Miso Soup$2.50
2 Reg Rolls - Lunch Special$11.00
Chicken Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Spicy Tuna Roll Crunchy$7.00
Vegetable Dumpling (5pcs)$10.00
Pork Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Pork, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Sushi Entree$30.00
10 Pcs Sushi + 1 Roll
Potato Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

172 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Williamsburg, near The Meatball Shop and The Charleston, 16 Handles Williamsburg is the perfect spot to satisfy your sweet tooth. Enjoy a DIY frozen yogurt sundae, or pick from our delicious menu of artisanal fruit smoothies. 16 Handles Williamsburg has also partnered with T-Swirl Crêpe to bring their delicious crêpes back to Williamsburg! Choose from frozen yogurt, ice cream, crêpes, smoothies, and our 50+ toppings to craft your ultimate dessert creation.

Brooklyn Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tailgate Brooklyn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Santa Fe BK

No reviews yet

Come for Daytime Breakfast/Lunch Take out.
Come in and enjoy dinner and drinks in our Bar and Dining Room!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston