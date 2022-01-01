Bedford restaurants you'll love
Bedford's top cuisines
Must-try Bedford restaurants
Painted Burro
158 Great Road, Bedford
|Popular items
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
|Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco
|$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
|Pork Carnitas Enchiladas
|$22.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
Cafe Services
4 Crosby Drive, Bedford
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Mayo.
|Shaved Steak and Cheese
|$7.99
Marinated Shaved Steak on a Classic Sub Roll with American Cheese.
|Not Your Average Caesar Salad
|$4.99
Shaved Parmigiana Cheese Tossed with Crisp Romaine Lettuce & Garlic Herb Croutons.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Minuteman Diner
363 Great rd, Bedford
|Popular items
|Triangle Hashbrown (3)
|$4.00
|Iced coffee
|$3.50
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$13.00
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
213 Burlington Rd, Bedford
|Popular items
|Rosemary Fries
|$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt
|Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
|Cheese & Chocolate for 4
|$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
NexDine
22 Crosby Drive, Bedford
|Popular items
|DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
|ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI