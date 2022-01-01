Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Bedford
/
Bedford
/
Cake
Bedford restaurants that serve cake
Painted Burro
158 Great Road, Bedford
No reviews yet
Tres Leches Cake
$10.00
milk-soaked vanilla sponge cake, dulce de leche whipped cream, dulce dark rum
More about Painted Burro
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Minuteman Diner
363 Great rd, Bedford
Avg 4.2
(292 reviews)
Eggs & Cakes
$14.45
More about Minuteman Diner
