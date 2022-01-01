Chicken sandwiches in Bedford
Bedford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Cafe Services
4 Crosby Drive, Bedford
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
Premium Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Celery, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato, Served on Choice Of Bread.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.95
Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce and Tomato
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
168 Great Rd, Bedford
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg