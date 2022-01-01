Chili in Bedford
Bedford restaurants that serve chili
More about Café Services @ Bedford Business Park
Café Services @ Bedford Business Park
4 Crosby Drive, Bedford
|Beef Chili Cheese Fries!!
|$7.99
Ground Beef, Red And Green Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Tomato's, Red Beans, Chopped Green Chilies, And South West Spices All Together Creating The Best Chili In Town Served Over Crispy French Fries And Shredded Cheddar Cheese!!!!
|Sweet Chili Tempura Chicken With White Rice And Roasted Brussel Sprouts
|$8.99
Sweet Chili Tempura Battered Chicken Bites Tossed To Order!! With White Rice, And Roasted Brussel Sprouts!!