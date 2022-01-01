French toast in Bedford
Bedford restaurants that serve french toast
More about Café Services @ Bedford Business Park
Café Services @ Bedford Business Park
4 Crosby Drive, Bedford
|Cinnamon and Sugar French Toast
|$4.75
Enjoy Two Slices of our Texas Toast dipped and grilled with Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar with Syrup on the side!!
More about Minuteman Diner - 363 Great Road - Bedford, MA 01730 - 781-538-5728 - #mmdbedford
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Minuteman Diner - 363 Great Road - Bedford, MA 01730 - 781-538-5728 - #mmdbedford
363 Great rd, Bedford
|Side French Toast 2 Slices
|$6.75
|Cheesecake French Toast
|$14.00
|Traditional French Toast
|$11.00