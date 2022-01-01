Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Yogurt parfaits in
Bedford
/
Bedford
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Bedford restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Cafe Services
4 Crosby Drive, Bedford
No reviews yet
Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait
$3.49
Creamy yogurt, layers of fresh berries and a crunchy granola topping
More about Cafe Services
NexDine
22 Crosby Drive, Bedford
No reviews yet
YOGURT PARFAIT
More about NexDine
Browse other tasty dishes in Bedford
Chicken Sandwiches
Chipotle Chicken
Cookies
Chicken Tenders
Avocado Toast
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Salad
Burritos
More near Bedford to explore
Waltham
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Billerica
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Woburn
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
North Billerica
No reviews yet
Winchester
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston