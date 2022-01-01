Bedford restaurants you'll love
Bedford's top cuisines
Must-try Bedford restaurants
More about The Friendly Toast - Bedford, NH
The Friendly Toast - Bedford, NH
125 S. River Rd Building B, Bedford
|Popular items
|SNAP CRACKLE CLUCK
|$16.00
House rice crispy coated chicken breast, hot honey sauce, garlic aioli, pickled onion slaw & sliced pickles on a sesame seed bun. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|French Toast Monster
|$19.00
Two pancakes or two French Toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
1 Bedford Farms Dr, Bedford
More about Glendale Dining Services
Glendale Dining Services
24 Old Bedford Road, Bedford