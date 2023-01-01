Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Bedford

Toast

Bedford restaurants that serve french toast

Tucker's-Bedford - 95 South River Road

95 South River Road, Bedford

Kids French Toast$3.88
One slice of our thick cut French toast with butter and powdered sugar.
Allergens: WHEAT (Challah Bread), EGG (Challah Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter), SOY (Challah Bread) Ingredients: Challah Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
The Friendly Toast - Bedford

125 S. River Rd Building B, Bedford

The Mini French Toast Monster$11.00
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
French Toast Monster$19.00
Two pancakes or two French Toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
1 Slice French Toast$7.50
