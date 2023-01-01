French toast in Bedford
Bedford restaurants that serve french toast
More about Tucker's-Bedford - 95 South River Road
Tucker's-Bedford - 95 South River Road
95 South River Road, Bedford
|Kids French Toast
|$3.88
One slice of our thick cut French toast with butter and powdered sugar.
Allergens: WHEAT (Challah Bread), EGG (Challah Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter), SOY (Challah Bread) Ingredients: Challah Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
More about The Friendly Toast - Bedford
The Friendly Toast - Bedford
125 S. River Rd Building B, Bedford
|The Mini French Toast Monster
|$11.00
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
|French Toast Monster
|$19.00
Two pancakes or two French Toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
|1 Slice French Toast
|$7.50