Bedford restaurants you'll love

Bedford restaurants
Toast
  • Bedford

The Tomato Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Company

656 Broadway Ave, Bedford

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Calzone$10.00
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Steak Sub$10.00
Mozzarella&provolone cheese, steak, banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, with your choice of mayo, classic tomato sauce, or italian dressing.
85 cent Regular wings$0.85
$0.80 per wing. Please order a minimum of 6.
Hot Grillz Diner image

SANDWICHES

Hot Grillz Diner

7188 Northfield Rd, Walton Hills

Avg 5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast burrito$9.00
2 eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, potatoes and cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla and grilled.
BYO Omelets$9.00
3 Egg omelet with your choice of veggies and breakfast meat. Served with toast.
Chicken Dipper Melt$10.00
House breaded deep fried chicken breast grilled melt style with cheese and served with our tangy dipping sauce. Served with fries.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile image

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile

320 Broadway Ave, Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Twisted JoJo"s
Lightly seasoned potatoes wedges
Chicken Parmigiana$15.99
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, linguini or penne, side salad, garlic twists.
Garlic Twists$4.99
Twisted dough with Aglio E Olio garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts image

 

Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Fries$3.49
Available as regular or cajun.
Zeppe's Original$10.99
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, Italian dressing, choice of Italian roll or wrap.
Build-Your-Own Calzone$6.99
Ricotta + provolone + mozzarella cheeses I add any pizza topping for $1.79.
