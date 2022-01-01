Bedford restaurants you'll love
More about The Tomato Company
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Company
656 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|Popular items
|Regular Calzone
|$10.00
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
|Steak Sub
|$10.00
Mozzarella&provolone cheese, steak, banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, with your choice of mayo, classic tomato sauce, or italian dressing.
|85 cent Regular wings
|$0.85
$0.80 per wing. Please order a minimum of 6.
More about Hot Grillz Diner
SANDWICHES
Hot Grillz Diner
7188 Northfield Rd, Walton Hills
|Popular items
|Breakfast burrito
|$9.00
2 eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, potatoes and cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla and grilled.
|BYO Omelets
|$9.00
3 Egg omelet with your choice of veggies and breakfast meat. Served with toast.
|Chicken Dipper Melt
|$10.00
House breaded deep fried chicken breast grilled melt style with cheese and served with our tangy dipping sauce. Served with fries.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
320 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|Popular items
|Twisted JoJo"s
Lightly seasoned potatoes wedges
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.99
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, linguini or penne, side salad, garlic twists.
|Garlic Twists
|$4.99
Twisted dough with Aglio E Olio garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
More about Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts
Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts
25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.49
Available as regular or cajun.
|Zeppe's Original
|$10.99
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, Italian dressing, choice of Italian roll or wrap.
|Build-Your-Own Calzone
|$6.99
Ricotta + provolone + mozzarella cheeses I add any pizza topping for $1.79.