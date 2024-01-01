Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Bedford

Bedford restaurants
Bedford restaurants that serve carbonara

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Comapany - Bedford

656 Broadway Ave, Bedford

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(FAMILY) Carbonara Chicken OR Shrimp Pasta$30.00
Spaghetti, your choice of protein, (chicken or shrimp) Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers in a Creamy Homemade Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
(FULL) Carbonara Pasta$15.00
Spaghetti, your choice of protein, (chicken or shrimp) Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers in a Creamy Homemade Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
More about The Tomato Comapany - Bedford
Zeppe’s Tavern Bedford Hts

25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Carbonara Pizza$0.00
ZigZag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio garlic white sauce, ricotta cheese, chopped garlic, crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, fresh basil, oregano, Romano cheese and balsamic glaze
More about Zeppe’s Tavern Bedford Hts

