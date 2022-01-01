Chicken parmesan in Bedford
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
320 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.99
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, linguini or penne, side salad, garlic twists.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Company
656 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|(FULL) Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$15.00
Spaghetti & Crispy Breaded Chicken in Classic Tomato sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.
|Chicken Parmesan Sub
|$10.00
Mozzarella&provolone cheese & crispy breaded chicken topped with house tomato sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
|(FAMILY) Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$30.00
Spaghetti & Crispy Breaded Chicken in Classic Tomato sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.
Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts
25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights
|Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal
|$44.99
Four hand-breaded chicken breasts topped with provolone + mozzarella cheese, 40oz of your choice of penne or linguini pasta with marinara sauce, large house garden or Caesar salad and eight garlic twists.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.99
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, linguini or penne, side salad, garlic twists.