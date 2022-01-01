Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Bedford

Bedford restaurants
Bedford restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Chicken Parmigiana image

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile

320 Broadway Ave, Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$15.99
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, linguini or penne, side salad, garlic twists.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Company

656 Broadway Ave, Bedford

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
(FULL) Chicken Parmesan Pasta$15.00
Spaghetti & Crispy Breaded Chicken in Classic Tomato sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sub$10.00
Mozzarella&provolone cheese & crispy breaded chicken topped with house tomato sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
(FAMILY) Chicken Parmesan Pasta$30.00
Spaghetti & Crispy Breaded Chicken in Classic Tomato sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.
More about The Tomato Company
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal$44.99
Four hand-breaded chicken breasts topped with provolone + mozzarella cheese, 40oz of your choice of penne or linguini pasta with marinara sauce, large house garden or Caesar salad and eight garlic twists.
Chicken Parmigiana$15.99
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, linguini or penne, side salad, garlic twists.
More about Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

