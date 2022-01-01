Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bedford

Bedford restaurants
Bedford restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile

320 Broadway Ave, Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Company

656 Broadway Ave, Bedford

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Pipin' Chicken Salad$11.00
Romaine Blend, Marinated Chicken in Hot Sauce, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese & topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
More about The Tomato Company
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
Catering: Grilled Chicken Salad Tray$34.99
Grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

