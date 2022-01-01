Cobb salad in Bedford
Bedford restaurants that serve cobb salad
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
320 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Company
656 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Romaine Blend, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Egg, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons.
Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts
25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights
|Catering: Cobb Salad Tray
|$34.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, romaine lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
|Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.