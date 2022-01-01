Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Bedford

Bedford restaurants
Bedford restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile

320 Broadway Ave, Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Company

656 Broadway Ave, Bedford

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.00
Romaine Blend, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Egg, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons.
More about The Tomato Company
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Catering: Cobb Salad Tray$34.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, romaine lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
Cobb Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
More about Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

