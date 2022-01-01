Garlic bread in Bedford
Bedford restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
320 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Served with marinara sauce on the side. Add provolone + mozzarella cheese for 99 cents.
More about The Tomato Company
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Company
656 Broadway Ave, Bedford
|Garlic Bread w/ Cheese (2 pc)
|$5.00
2 pieces of our cheesy garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top, also topped with mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.
|Garlic Bread (2 pc)
|$4.00
2 pieces of our garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top.