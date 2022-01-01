Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Bedford

Bedford restaurants
Bedford restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile

320 Broadway Ave, Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$4.99
Served with marinara sauce on the side. Add provolone + mozzarella cheese for 99 cents.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Company

656 Broadway Ave, Bedford

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese (2 pc)$5.00
2 pieces of our cheesy garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top, also topped with mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.
Garlic Bread (2 pc)$4.00
2 pieces of our garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top.
More about The Tomato Company
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$4.99
Served with marinara sauce on the side. Add provolone + mozzarella cheese for 99 cents.
More about Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

