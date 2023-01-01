Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Bedford

Go
Bedford restaurants
Toast

Bedford restaurants that serve beef salad

Main pic

 

Lupes Comida con Sabor - Bedford

2200 Airport Freeway, Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACO SALAD* beef fajita$16.99
More about Lupes Comida con Sabor - Bedford
Pho V Noodle House & Sushi image

SOUPS • SUSHI • PHO • NOODLES

Pho V Noodle House & Sushi

3504 HARWOOD RD, BEDFORD

Avg 4.3 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shaken Beef Salad$16.50
Tender beef, sautéed with sweet onion in a mildly sweet
and savory marinade. Served with sesame ginger
dressing
Thai Beef Salad$15.50
Thin slices of marinated beef, grilled on an open flame.
Served with spicy lime Thai dressing
More about Pho V Noodle House & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Bedford

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Green Beans

Brisket

Cake

Fried Pickles

Tacos

Map

More near Bedford to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (873 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston