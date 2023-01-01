Beef salad in Bedford
Bedford restaurants that serve beef salad
Lupes Comida con Sabor - Bedford
2200 Airport Freeway, Bedford
|TACO SALAD* beef fajita
|$16.99
SOUPS • SUSHI • PHO • NOODLES
Pho V Noodle House & Sushi
3504 HARWOOD RD, BEDFORD
|Shaken Beef Salad
|$16.50
Tender beef, sautéed with sweet onion in a mildly sweet
and savory marinade. Served with sesame ginger
dressing
|Thai Beef Salad
|$15.50
Thin slices of marinated beef, grilled on an open flame.
Served with spicy lime Thai dressing