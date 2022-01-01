Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

Go
Chef driven American cuisine
Extensive wine & beer selection
Expert service

135 Bedford Street

Popular Items

Dry Rub Wings$16.00
sweet & spicy dry rub, crisp vegetables,
house blue cheese ranch
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
brie, truffle honey, arugula, spicy mayo
French Dip$17.00
shaved london broil, provolone,
creamy horseradish, au jus
Nashville Hot Cauliflower$11.00
crispy fried, nashville hot sauce, ranch
Veggie Burger$14.00
wild rice, black bean & beet patty, aged cheddar, dijonnaise, alfalfa sprouts,
roasted tomato
Craft Burger$16.00
angus beef, american cheese,
special sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickles
Salmon Burger$16.00
ground salmon & herb patty,
spicy mayo, romaine, tomato, pickled onion
Avocado Turkey Club$14.00
beefsteak tomato, alfalfa sprouts,
thick cut bacon, mashed avocado,
oven roasted turkey breast, basil aioli
Mashed Potatoes$5.00
Cheese Steak Springrolls$14.00
cherry peppers, american cheese,
grilled onions, chipotle ketchup
Location

135 Bedford Street

Stamford CT

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
