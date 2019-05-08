Go
Beech Acai Shack, LLC

1973 Riviera Drive, Suite 2

Popular Items

Coco- Cashew
Acai, Granola, Cashew Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Goji Berry,
Coconut Flakes, Raw Honey
Kids Acai Cup
Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Raw Honey
Avocado Toast$6.75
Avocado, Olive Oil, Lemon, Hemp Seeds, Chili Flakes, Salt, Multi Grain Bread
Toasted Bagel$3.75
Toasted Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese or Butter
The Patriot
Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cacao Nibs, Raw Honey
The Green One
Kale, Spinach, Apple, Basil, Pineapple, Avocado, Lemon, Banana, Coconut Water
Beech Bowl
Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blueberry, Raw Honey
Avie Monkey
Peanut Butter, Dates, Ginger, Cinnamon, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Almond Mylk
Sperry Berry
Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana, Coconut Water
Location

Mt Pleasant SC

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
