Beech Grove restaurants you'll love

5th Ave Grill & Bar
423 Main St, Beech Grove
|Popular items
|Breaded Tenderloin
|$13.00
Hand breaded or grilled to perfection in our signature herbs and spices, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.
|Spicey Cheese Balls
|$10.00
A 1/2 pound of hand breaded pepper jack cheese balls deep fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Jumbo Pretzel
|$14.00
Jumbo pretzel deep fried to a perfect soft golden brown and severed with house-made beer cheese or spicy mustard.
Scarlet Lane Brewing - Beech Grove
704 Main St, Beech Grove
Hey Now Pizza - 607 Main St
607 Main Street, Beech Grove