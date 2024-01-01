Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beech Grove restaurants you'll love

Go
Beech Grove restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Beech Grove

Beech Grove's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Beech Grove restaurants

5th Ave Grill and Bar image

 

5th Ave Grill & Bar

423 Main St, Beech Grove

Avg 4.6 (258 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breaded Tenderloin$13.00
Hand breaded or grilled to perfection in our signature herbs and spices, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.
Spicey Cheese Balls$10.00
A 1/2 pound of hand breaded pepper jack cheese balls deep fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Jumbo Pretzel$14.00
Jumbo pretzel deep fried to a perfect soft golden brown and severed with house-made beer cheese or spicy mustard.
More about 5th Ave Grill & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Scarlet Lane Brewing - Beech Grove

704 Main St, Beech Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Scarlet Lane Brewing - Beech Grove
Banner pic

 

Hey Now Pizza - 607 Main St

607 Main Street, Beech Grove

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Hey Now Pizza - 607 Main St
Map

More near Beech Grove to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (765 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1878 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (773 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (858 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston