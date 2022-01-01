Beecher's Handmade Cheese

Sharps RoastHouse

Sharps RoastHouse has been voted one of the best restaurants in Seatac. We are a local restaurant and bar next door to Seatac Airport (Seattle International Airport), just outside of Seattle. We offer scratch American Cuisine, fine crafted cocktails and Northwest wine and beer. Our custom roasting works showcases our 12 hour Hereford Prime Rib, Applewood Smoked St Luis Ribs and spit fired organic rotisserie chicken. Perfect for a quick bite before a flight or layover or after picking up a hungry friend from a long day of traveling.

