Beef 'O' Brady's
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
110 Plaza Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
110 Plaza Ave
Lake Placid FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Logan's
Please browse our menu and give us a call to place your order. # 863-699-0277. We look forward to seeing you. Online ordering will be available very soon. Thank you for your business.
Good Vibes Juice & Smoothie
Eat Vibrantly, Live Vibrantly!
Morty & Edna’s
Welcome to Morty & Edna's, the place where great cooking and a fantastic vibe meet. Our food is made from scratch daily & delicious. Come say hello!
DOCK 633
Where the locals go...