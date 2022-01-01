Go
Beef 'O' Brady's

FRENCH FRIES

110 Plaza Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (128 reviews)

Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (1100 CAL.)
Garden Salad$2.49
Crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and seasoned croutons. (280 Cal)
Funnel Fries$5.99
Served with chocolate and caramel dipping sauces. (810 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Molten Chocolate Cake$5.99
Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream (640 Cal)
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

110 Plaza Ave

Lake Placid FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
