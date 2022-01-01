Go
Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2500 SW 14th St • $$

Avg 4 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Ranch Dressing
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Barqs Freestyle Togo
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

2500 SW 14th St

Bentonville AR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
