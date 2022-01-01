Beef 'O' Brady's
Easy Curbside pickup! Select curbside pickup during checkout then call the restaurant when you arrive and you order will be brought out to you.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
889 E Bloomingdale Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
889 E Bloomingdale Ave
Brandon FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Recipe Box Diner
Come on in and enjoy!
JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Just Love Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
O'Brien's Irish Pub
O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill is the brainchild of three Irish friends who met in New York and wanted to create a neighborhood Irish bar for the people of Brandon - a meeting place where family and friends could get together and enjoy excellent food & beverages in the Irish spirit, warm hospitality and fun entertainment. O’Brien’s has also become quite a sports bar over the years, with over 40 large screen TV’s to enjoy your favorite sports event with a cold brew and some tasty wings!
We also offer both on and off premise catering – so O’Brien’s can be the perfect partner for your next group event, be it a birthday, anniversary, work gathering or whatever brings your group together! Check out our private party room, or let us bring the food and fun to you!