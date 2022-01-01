Go
Beef 'O' Brady's

Since 1985, we’ve shared great memories and great times with our customers. We’ve celebrated little league triumphs ... we’ve cheered alongside you while watching legendary athletes make unforgettable plays in games that will be long remembered. These are the times we will look back on and we’re fortunate you’ve chosen to share them with us. Sit back. Relax. And enjoy yourself.
We’ll take care of everything!
The Cortez Road Beef O' Brady's location appreciates every customer and we strive to make every dining experience enjoyable. We have a dedicated staff here to help make every customer feel like VIP's!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

4925 Cortez Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (536 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Salad Side
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Creamy Poblano Dressing
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

4925 Cortez Road

Bradenton FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

We are located on Cortez Road on the North side between 59th Street and 75th Street.

South Philly Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

Our Philly's are made to order served on Amoroso rolls. We carry Herr's chips and Hanks old fashioned sodas. In addition to our cheesesteaks we also have salads, burgers, hoagies, beer, wine, milkshakes, fries, and much more!

Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf

No reviews yet

Enjoy a cold beverage delivered to you while you play!
Don't forget to add a koozie for just $.99 + tax.

