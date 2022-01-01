Go
Toast

Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2514 Santa Barbara Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (1281 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Salad$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce and served over crisp romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. (560 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 CAL.)
The 'O' Brady Burger$2.49
Angus seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices, topped with melted provolone cheese and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. (1320 Cal)
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (230-940 Cal)
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2514 Santa Barbara Blvd

Cape Coral FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Captain Hook's Sushi/Pho/Thai

No reviews yet

"Captain Hook's is a family owned Sushi/Pho/Thai restaurant! We are located on the corner of Veterans Pkwy and Santa Barbara Blvd in Cape Coral, FL. We strive to give you the best service possible, and serve the best quality food we have to offer! All aboard the Captain's ship for the freshest Sushi, unique Thai flavors, and Pho bowl you've never had!!! See you soon!!"

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

No reviews yet

Translated into Italian, the words Il Primo mean the first. Of course, we don’t lay claim to being the first pizza house to hit Southwest Florida, only one of the best. And while it may be argued whether the pizza pie actually originated from Italy, one thing’s for certain, our other favorite bill of fare-buffalo-style chicken wings-hail straight from western New York, the heart of buffalo wing country. Unlike many restaurant menus that take forever and a day to decipher, ours is brief and to the point.
You want a delicious New York style pizza? We make ‘em the old fashioned way. The way pizzas should be made. Choose the tried and true traditional cheese pie or design your own from over a dozen toppings. Il Primo Pizza & Wings now has six Southwest Florida locations to serve you and we owe much of our success to you, our valued patrons. We tip our hat and say thanks in a big way.

Southern Billiards and Sport Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Life - The Vegan Drive Thru

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston