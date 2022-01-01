Go
Toast

Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

621 Boll Weevil Circle • $$

Avg 4.2 (1818 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Monday Burger$8.49
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 Cal)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Creamy Poblano Dressing
Ranch Dressing
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Garden Salad Side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

621 Boll Weevil Circle

Enterprise AL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Bamba Mexican Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Coffee Corner

No reviews yet

Downtown Enterprise's coffee and tea bar on the corner of College and Main! Pastries baked fresh daily, and Colombian beans roasted in Headland to our specifications. Come taste a little slice of café life!

Ohana Hawaiian Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Ginger Root

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston