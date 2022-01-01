Go
Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

12479 sr 23 • $$

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)

Monday Burger$8.49
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Garden Salad Side
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
BOGO Boneless Buy 6, Get 6
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Barqs Freestyle Togo
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

12479 sr 23

Granger IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
