Go
Toast

Beef 'O' Brady's

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6340 Scioto-Darby Creek • $$

Avg 4.3 (1159 reviews)

Popular Items

OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Creamy Poblano Dressing
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Barqs Freestyle Togo
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6340 Scioto-Darby Creek

Hilliard OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yabo's

No reviews yet

Our own spin on Tex-Mex with a little more Merica mixed in. Great Margaritas and Craft Beer selection.

Hoagie City

No reviews yet

Philly Style Deli featuring Dietz & Watson Meats, Cheeses, Condiments, Deli Items as well as Amoroso rolls. We offer Cold Hoagies and Hot Cheesesteaks, don't forget about the Fresh Cut Fries

Luigi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sexton's Pizza- Hillard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston