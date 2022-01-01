Go
Beef 'O' Brady's image
Bars & Lounges
American

Beef 'O' Brady's

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1412 Reviews

$$

14851 STATE ROAD 52

Hudson, FL 34669

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Barqs Freestyle Togo
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
BOGO Boneless Buy 6, Get 6
Creamy Poblano Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

14851 STATE ROAD 52, Hudson FL 34669

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Rockin Tiki Hut - 11909 St Rd 52

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baer Dog Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The POPCORNERIE

No reviews yet

Sweet shop devoted to gourmet popcorn, ice cream, desserts, chocolates and deliciousness.
“Enjoy the best!“
Note: Cups and sizing can vary slightly due to hand-scooping and settlement.
Serving size: Approximately 3/4 cup (30g)
ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Cooked in a kitchen that also handles Wheat, Tree Nuts, Dairy and Soy. No Preservatives . Gluten Free . 0% Trans Fat . Non-GMO Kernels.

Slice Of Life Pizzeria

No reviews yet

NY style hand stretched pizza, by the slice or whole pie - made from scratch daily. Offering Italian Entrees, soups and desserts all made from scratch. Ten beers on tap. Family owned and operated.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Beef 'O' Brady's

orange star4.2 • 1412 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston