Go
Toast

Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports!

300 Clinchfield Street, Suite 180

No reviews yet

Popular Items

OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Whole Lotta Steak Nachos$12.69
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled Angus skirt steak. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1350 CAL.)
See full menu

Location

300 Clinchfield Street, Suite 180

Kingsport TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:30 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riverfront Seafood Co

No reviews yet

Since you can't come in and dine, now you can order online and take it home! Our menu consists of many items; Seafood, Beef, Pork, Chicken, Pasta, Soups & Salads, and very yummy home-made desserts!

Mid City Grill (location 2)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Evelyn's Kitchen Table

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy our food. Where we locally source our product when possible. And we make almost everything in house from scratch!

Krazy Chicken International

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston