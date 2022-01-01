Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
21 South Lee St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
21 South Lee St
Labelle FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
LaBelle Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Log Cabin Bar-B-Que
This is a local staple that has been a pillar in Labelle since 1981. This is a must try. Please come in and enjoy. We'd love to serve you!
Two Peas Cafe
Home of Granny Ella's Pies. We are known for our friendly atmosphere, homemade pies, cakes & southern style homecookin'.
Two Peas Cafe was named a United States Senate Small Business of the Week by Senator Marco Rubio in June of 2019.