Go
Toast

Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

197 Hickpochee Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Ranch Dressing
Creamy Poblano Dressing
Chips & Salsa Side
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Monday Burger$8.49
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 Cal)
See full menu

Location

197 Hickpochee Ave

LaBelle FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

LaBelle Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Log Cabin Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

This is a local staple that has been a pillar in Labelle since 1981. This is a must try. Please come in and enjoy. We'd love to serve you!

Two Peas Cafe

No reviews yet

Home of Granny Ella's Pies. We are known for our friendly atmosphere, homemade pies, cakes & southern style homecookin'.
Two Peas Cafe was named a United States Senate Small Business of the Week by Senator Marco Rubio in June of 2019.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston