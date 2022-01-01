Go
Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

FRENCH FRIES

540 Central Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Creamy Poblano Dressing
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

540 Central Ave

Lake Wales FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
